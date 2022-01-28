Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120480/global-post-consumer-yarns-market-2022-2028-932

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) market was valued at 7886.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recycled PET Yarns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) include Martex Fiber, Unifi, Patrick Yarn Mill, Aquafil, Haksa Tekstil, Filatures Du Parc, RadiciGroup, APM Industries and Pashupati Polytex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recycled PET Yarns

Recycled Cotton Yarns

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Other

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing

Carpet

Car

Building

Other

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patrick Yarn Mill

Aquafil

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

RadiciGroup

APM Industries

Pashupati Polytex

Hyosung

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Guangdong Qiusheng

Fujian Baichuan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120480/global-post-consumer-yarns-market-2022-2028-932

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/