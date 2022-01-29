Trimethylolethane (TME) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trimethylolethane (TME) is the organic compound with the formula CH3C(CH2OH)3.Trimethylolethane (TME) is the organic compound with the formula CH3C(CH2OH)3.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trimethylolethane (TME) in global, including the following market information:

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Trimethylolethane (TME) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trimethylolethane (TME) market was valued at 111.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 154 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity ?95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trimethylolethane (TME) include GEO Specialty Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Jiangxi Keding Chemical, Jinan FuFang Chemical, Dongyang Baihang Chemical and Ginte Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Trimethylolethane (TME) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity ?95%

Purity ?98%

Purity ?99%

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resins

TiO2 Surface Treatment Agents

Plasticizer and Lubricant

Others

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trimethylolethane (TME) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trimethylolethane (TME) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trimethylolethane (TME) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Trimethylolethane (TME) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Jiangxi Keding Chemical

Jinan FuFang Chemical

Dongyang Baihang Chemical

Ginte Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Trimethylolethane (TME) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Trimethylolethane (TME) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trimethylolethane (TME) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Trimethylolethane (TME) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trimethylolethane (TME) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trimethylolethane (TME) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trimethylolethane (TME) Companies

4 Sights by Product

