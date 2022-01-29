Radioactive Source Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A radioactive source is a known quantity of a radionuclide which emits ionizing radiation; typically, one or more of the radiation types gamma rays, alpha particles, beta particles, and neutron radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radioactive Source in Global, including the following market information:

Global Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radioactive Source market was valued at 1053.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mo-99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radioactive Source include NRG, Mayak, NTP Radioisotopes, ANSTO, Nordion, IRE, Curium Pharma, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen and China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radioactive Source companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radioactive Source Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mo-99

Co-60

Na-22

Co-57

Sr-90

I-131

Ir-192

Se-75

Kr-85

Am-241

Global Radioactive Source Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Industrial

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Others

Global Radioactive Source Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radioactive Source revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radioactive Source revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NRG

Mayak

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

Nordion

IRE

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Polatom

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radioactive Source Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radioactive Source Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radioactive Source Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radioactive Source Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radioactive Source Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radioactive Source Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radioactive Source Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radioactive Source Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radioactive Source Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Radioactive Source Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioactive Source Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radioactive Source Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radioactive Source Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

