Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
PVA fibers (polyvinyl alcohol) are high-strength and high-modulus fiber taking polyvinyl alcohol as its major raw materials is produced by a special process. It is of high strength, high modulus, acidproof, alkaliproof, abrasion resistance and sunlight resistance which are possessed by PVA fiber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market was valued at 522.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 666.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Staple Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) include Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Xiangwei, Fuwei, Unitika, Shuangxin PVA, Pioneer and STW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Staple
- Filament
- Other
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cement Additives
- Textile
- Non-woven Fabric
- Other
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wanwei Group
- Kuraray
- Sinopec-SVW
- Xiangwei
- Fuwei
- Unitika
- Shuangxin PVA
- Pioneer
- STW
- Royang
- Minifibers Inc.
- Rycere
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/