Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVA fibers (polyvinyl alcohol) are high-strength and high-modulus fiber taking polyvinyl alcohol as its major raw materials is produced by a special process. It is of high strength, high modulus, acidproof, alkaliproof, abrasion resistance and sunlight resistance which are possessed by PVA fiber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120485/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-fiber-market-2022-2028-131

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market was valued at 522.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 666.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Staple Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) include Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Xiangwei, Fuwei, Unitika, Shuangxin PVA, Pioneer and STW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Staple

Filament

Other

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cement Additives

Textile

Non-woven Fabric

Other

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wanwei Group

Kuraray

Sinopec-SVW

Xiangwei

Fuwei

Unitika

Shuangxin PVA

Pioneer

STW

Royang

Minifibers Inc.

Rycere

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120485/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-fiber-market-2022-2028-131

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/