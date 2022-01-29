High Purity Quartz Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the High Purity Quartz Sand, the SiO2 content is more 99.99%, and Fe2O3 content is less than 0.001%. Used in the fabrication of integrated circuits, solar photovoltaic cells, and high-intensity lighting. The typical high purity quartz sands are IOTA® high purity quartz sands, made by Unimin Corporation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Quartz Sand in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Purity Quartz Sand companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Quartz Sand market was valued at 713.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1009.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semiconductors Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Quartz Sand include Sibelco, The Quartz Corp (TQC), Mineracao Santa Rosa (MSR), Russian Quartz, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, Donghai Colorful Mineral Products, Donghai Shihu Quartz, Momentive Performance Materials and Sung Rim. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Quartz Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors Grade

Solar Grade

Lighting and Other Grade

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Microelectronics

Solar Photovoltaic

Lighting Industry

Optics

Other

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Quartz Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Quartz Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Quartz Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Quartz Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sibelco

The Quartz Corp (TQC)

Mineracao Santa Rosa (MSR)

Russian Quartz

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

Donghai Colorful Mineral Products

Donghai Shihu Quartz

Momentive Performance Materials

Sung Rim

