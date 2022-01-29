Precision Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precision Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Precision tubes is tube that usually made of steel, copper, aluminium, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Tubes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Precision Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Precision Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Precision Tubes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Precision Tubes market was valued at 24060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precision Tubes include Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Hydro, SSAB, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Tenaris, Arcelormittal, Voestalpine, Youfa Steel Pipe Group and Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Precision Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precision Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Precision Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Seamless
- Welded
Global Precision Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Precision Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- HVAC & Refrigeration
- Energy
- Mechanical Engineering
- Others
- Global Precision Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Precision Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Precision Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Precision Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Precision Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Precision Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group
- Hydro
- SSAB
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Tenaris
- Arcelormittal
- Voestalpine
- Youfa Steel Pipe Group
- Mannesmann Stainless Tubes
- Vallourec
- APALT
- Liberty House
- China Baowu Steel Group
- Tata Steel
- AMETEK
- Pennar
- KLT
- Kangsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Tubes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precision Tubes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precision Tubes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precision Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precision Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Precision Tubes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precision Tubes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precision Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precision Tubes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Precision Tubes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Precision Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Precision Tubes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Tubes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Tubes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Tubes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Precision Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
