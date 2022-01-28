Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aromatic polyester polyols are made by polycondensation from a variety of potential input materials such as multifunctional glycols, e.g. diethylene glycol with multifunctional aromatic anhydrides and acids, e.g.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aromatic Polyester Polyols in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120491/global-aromatic-polyester-polyols-market-2022-2028-626

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aromatic Polyester Polyols companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aromatic Polyester Polyols market was valued at 1121.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1477.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contains Recycled Ingredients Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Polyester Polyols include Huntsman, BASF, Invista, Stepan Company, NEO Group, Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Purinova and Synthesia Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aromatic Polyester Polyols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contains Recycled Ingredients

Without Recycled Ingredients

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

Others

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aromatic Polyester Polyols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aromatic Polyester Polyols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aromatic Polyester Polyols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aromatic Polyester Polyols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

BASF

Invista

Stepan Company

NEO Group

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Purinova

Synthesia Technology

Coim Group

BCI Holding

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120491/global-aromatic-polyester-polyols-market-2022-2028-626

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aromatic Polyester Polyols Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aromatic Polyester Polyols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aromatic Polyester Polyols Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Polyester Polyols Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aromatic Polyester Polyols Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/