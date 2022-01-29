Fluorine Gas (F2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorine Gas (F2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Fluorine is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the lightest halogen and exists as a highly toxic pale yellow diatomic gas at standard conditions. As the most electronegative element, it is extremely reactive, as it reacts with almost all other elements, except for helium and neon.
Fluorine is a pale yellow gas with a particularly unpleasant odor. It condenses into a yellow liquid below -188.1? and Yellow crystal at -219.62?. This report studies gas phase Fluorine, it is used for electronics industry and chemical industry usually.
Fluorine is produced by electrolyzing a solution of potassium fluoride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride. It is used as chemical feedstock for a variety of fluorinated compounds such as sulfur hexafluoride, nitrogen trifluoride, boron trifluoride, tungsten hexafluoride, etc. Fluorine is used for CVD chamber cleaning in semiconductor, LCD, and solar manufacturing. It can be used either thermally or with plasma due to its low decomposition energy. Fluorine has zero GWP; along with cleaning performance, reduced global warming emissions can be a driver for the use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorine Gas (F2) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Fluorine Gas (F2) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorine Gas (F2) market was valued at 244.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 297.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Fluorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorine Gas (F2) include Linde, Solvay, Air Products, Kanto Denka, Hyosung Chemical, Zhuoxi Gas and Central Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorine Gas (F2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade Fluorine
- Electronic Grade Fluorine
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics Industry
- Solar Cells
- Chemicals Production
- Others
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Linde
- Solvay
- Air Products
- Kanto Denka
- Hyosung Chemical
- Zhuoxi Gas
- Central Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorine Gas (F2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/