Fluorine Gas (F2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorine is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the lightest halogen and exists as a highly toxic pale yellow diatomic gas at standard conditions. As the most electronegative element, it is extremely reactive, as it reacts with almost all other elements, except for helium and neon.

Fluorine is a pale yellow gas with a particularly unpleasant odor. It condenses into a yellow liquid below -188.1? and Yellow crystal at -219.62?. This report studies gas phase Fluorine, it is used for electronics industry and chemical industry usually.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120492/global-fluorine-gas-market-2022-2028-350

Fluorine is produced by electrolyzing a solution of potassium fluoride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride. It is used as chemical feedstock for a variety of fluorinated compounds such as sulfur hexafluoride, nitrogen trifluoride, boron trifluoride, tungsten hexafluoride, etc. Fluorine is used for CVD chamber cleaning in semiconductor, LCD, and solar manufacturing. It can be used either thermally or with plasma due to its low decomposition energy. Fluorine has zero GWP; along with cleaning performance, reduced global warming emissions can be a driver for the use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorine Gas (F2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fluorine Gas (F2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorine Gas (F2) market was valued at 244.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 297.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Fluorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorine Gas (F2) include Linde, Solvay, Air Products, Kanto Denka, Hyosung Chemical, Zhuoxi Gas and Central Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorine Gas (F2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade Fluorine

Electronic Grade Fluorine

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Solar Cells

Chemicals Production

Others

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fluorine Gas (F2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Solvay

Air Products

Kanto Denka

Hyosung Chemical

Zhuoxi Gas

Central Glass

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120492/global-fluorine-gas-market-2022-2028-350

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorine Gas (F2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorine Gas (F2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorine Gas (F2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Gas (F2) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/