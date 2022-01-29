Polyurea Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurea is a type of elastomer that is derived from the reaction product of an isocyanate component and a synthetic resin blend component through step-growth polymerization. The isocyanate can be aromatic or aliphatic in nature. It can be monomer, polymer, or any variant reaction of isocyanates, quasi-prepolymer or a prepolymer. The prepolymer, or quasi-prepolymer, can be made of an amine-terminated polymer resin, or a hydroxyl-terminated polymer resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurea in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyurea companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurea market was valued at 798.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1031.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Polyurea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurea include SPI, Versaflex, PPG Industries, Polycoat Products, Krypton Chemical, Supe, Sherwin-Williams, Kukdo Chemicals and Wasser Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Polyurea

Half Polyurea

Global Polyurea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Other

Global Polyurea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyurea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SPI

Versaflex

PPG Industries

Polycoat Products

Krypton Chemical

Supe

Sherwin-Williams

Kukdo Chemicals

Wasser Corporation

Armorthane

Tecnopol

Nukote Coating Systems

Rhino Linings

SWD

Huate

Qingdao Air++ New Materials

Feiyang

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyurea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pure Polyurea

4.1.3 Half Polyurea

4.2 By Type – Global Polyurea Revenue & Forecasts

