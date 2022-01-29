Electronic Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are textiles that are, or are part of, electronic components that create systems capable of sensing, heating, lighting or transmitting data.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Textiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Textiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Textiles market was valued at 3110.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Electronic Textiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Textiles include Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, D3o lab and Schoeller Textiles AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive Electronic Textiles

Active Electronic Textiles

Ultra-Electronic Textiles

Global Electronic Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

Global Electronic Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

D3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

