Electronic Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are textiles that are, or are part of, electronic components that create systems capable of sensing, heating, lighting or transmitting data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Textiles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electronic Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electronic Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electronic Textiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Textiles market was valued at 3110.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passive Electronic Textiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Textiles include Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, D3o lab and Schoeller Textiles AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Passive Electronic Textiles
- Active Electronic Textiles
- Ultra-Electronic Textiles
Global Electronic Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military Uses
- Civil Uses
- Healthcare Uses
- Other
Global Electronic Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electronic Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Textronics
- Milliken
- Toray Industries
- Peratech
- DuPont
- Clothing+
- Outlast
- D3o lab
- Schoeller Textiles AG
- Texas Instruments
- Exo2
- Vista Medical Ltd.
- Ohmatex ApS
- Interactive Wear AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Textiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Textiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Textiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Textiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Textiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Textiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Textiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Textiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Textiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Textiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Textiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/