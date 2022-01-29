Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hexachlorodisilane is the inorganic compound with the chemical formula Si2Cl6, It is a colorless liquid that fumes in moist air. It has specialty applications in as a reagent and as a volatile precursor to silicon metal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) market was valued at 166.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 233 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) include Dow Corning, Evonik, Toagosei, Hansol Chemical, DNF, Wonik Materials, Air Liquide, DS Techopia and Altogen Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity Type

High Purity Type

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

Fiber Optics

Aerospace Industry

Solar Energy

Others

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Corning

Evonik

Toagosei

Hansol Chemical

DNF

Wonik Materials

Air Liquide

DS Techopia

Altogen Chemicals

Yoke Chem

Engtegris

Nata

Asteran

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Companies

