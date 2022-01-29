Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) market was valued at 1150.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 906.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HCFC-22 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) include Gujarat Fluorochem, Navin Fluorine, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Meilan Chem, Sanmei, 3F and Yingpeng Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HCFC-22
- HCFC-141b
- HCFC-142b
- HCFC-123
- HCFC-124
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerant
- Foaming Agent
- Chemical Materials
- Others
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gujarat Fluorochem
- Navin Fluorine
- Arkema
- Dongyue Group
- Zhejiang Juhua
- Meilan Chem
- Sanmei
- 3F
- Yingpeng Chem
- Linhai Limin
- Bluestar
- Shandong Huaan
- Zhejiang Yonghe
- China Fluoro
- Zhejiang Lantian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Players in Global Market
