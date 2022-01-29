Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in global, including the following market information:

The global Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) market was valued at 1150.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 906.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -3.3% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) include Gujarat Fluorochem, Navin Fluorine, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Meilan Chem, Sanmei, 3F and Yingpeng Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

Refrigerant

Foaming Agent

Chemical Materials

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Gujarat Fluorochem

Navin Fluorine

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chem

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chem

Linhai Limin

Bluestar

Shandong Huaan

Zhejiang Yonghe

China Fluoro

Zhejiang Lantian

