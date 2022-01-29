Fluorine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorine is a chemical element with the symbol F and atomic number 9. It is the lightest halogen and exists as a highly toxic pale yellow diatomic gas at standard conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorine in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fluorine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorine market was valued at 244.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 297.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Fluorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorine include Linde, Solvay, Air Products, Kanto Denka, Hyosung Chemical, Zhuoxi Gas and Central Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade Fluorine

Electronic Grade Fluorine

Global Fluorine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Solar Cells

Chemicals Production

Others

Global Fluorine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fluorine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Solvay

Air Products

Kanto Denka

Hyosung Chemical

Zhuoxi Gas

Central Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade Fluorine

4.1.3 Electronic Grade Fluorine

4.2 By Type – Global Fluorine Revenue & Forecasts

