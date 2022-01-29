Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It takes steel, copper, aluminum and other metal strip as the base material, and then carries on the degreasing and activation treatment successively to its surface, and then electrodeposits the nickel coating, through the heat diffusion treatment, fine rolling and other processes, obtains Nickel-plated Steel Sheet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel-plated Steel Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel-plated Steel Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet market was valued at 708.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 940.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Matte Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel-plated Steel Sheet include NIPPON STEEL, Toyo Kohan, Tata Steel, TCC Steel, Zhongshan Sanmei, Jiangsu Jiutian, Hunan TOYO-LEED and Yongsheng New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nickel-plated Steel Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Matte

Gloss

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alkaline Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Automotive

Others

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel-plated Steel Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NIPPON STEEL

Toyo Kohan

Tata Steel

TCC Steel

Zhongshan Sanmei

Jiangsu Jiutian

Hunan TOYO-LEED

Yongsheng New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Companies

