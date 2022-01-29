Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Elastomeric foam rubber is characterized by fine closed cell structure thus achieving high moisture resistance and low thermal conductivity. It has high flexibility and elasticity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Foam Rubber in global, including the following market information:
- Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Elastomeric Foam Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elastomeric Foam Rubber market was valued at 1799.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2780.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NBR Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elastomeric Foam Rubber include Armacell, Zotefoams, L’isolante K-Flex, Kaimann GmbH, Huamei Energy-Saving, Aeroflex, NMC and Durkee, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Elastomeric Foam Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- NBR Foam
- EPDM Foam
- Other
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Construction
- Others (Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods)
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Elastomeric Foam Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Armacell
- Zotefoams
- L’isolante K-Flex
- Kaimann GmbH
- Huamei Energy-Saving
- Aeroflex
- NMC
- Durkee
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elastomeric Foam Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Elastomeric Foam Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Elastomeric Foam Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elastomeric Foam Rubber Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/