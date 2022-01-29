EPVC Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EPVC resin is one of the plastic materials of good physical and mechanical properties, good chemical stabilities and good transparency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EPVC Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global EPVC Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EPVC Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five EPVC Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global EPVC Resin market was valued at 1357 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1665.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymeric EPVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EPVC Resin include Vinnolit, Orbia, Kem One, LG Chem, Hanwha, Kaneka, Sanmar Group, Thai Plastic and Chemicals and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EPVC Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EPVC Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymeric EPVC

Co-polymeric EPVC

Global EPVC Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Toys and Glove Material

Artificial Leather

Wallpaper

Automotive Sealing Body

Others

Global EPVC Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EPVC Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EPVC Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EPVC Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies EPVC Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vinnolit

Orbia

Kem One

LG Chem

Hanwha

Kaneka

Sanmar Group

Thai Plastic and Chemicals

Solvay

Sabic

Arvand Petrochem

Formosa Plastics

Ningxia Yinglite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EPVC Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EPVC Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EPVC Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EPVC Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EPVC Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EPVC Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EPVC Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EPVC Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EPVC Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EPVC Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EPVC Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPVC Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EPVC Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPVC Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPVC Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPVC Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EPVC Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Homopolymeric EPVC

4.1.3 Co-polymeric EPVC

