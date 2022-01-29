EPVC Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EPVC Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
EPVC resin is one of the plastic materials of good physical and mechanical properties, good chemical stabilities and good transparency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EPVC Resin in global, including the following market information:
- Global EPVC Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global EPVC Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five EPVC Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global EPVC Resin market was valued at 1357 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1665.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homopolymeric EPVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EPVC Resin include Vinnolit, Orbia, Kem One, LG Chem, Hanwha, Kaneka, Sanmar Group, Thai Plastic and Chemicals and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EPVC Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EPVC Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Homopolymeric EPVC
- Co-polymeric EPVC
Global EPVC Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Toys and Glove Material
- Artificial Leather
- Wallpaper
- Automotive Sealing Body
- Others
Global EPVC Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EPVC Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EPVC Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EPVC Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EPVC Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies EPVC Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vinnolit
- Orbia
- Kem One
- LG Chem
- Hanwha
- Kaneka
- Sanmar Group
- Thai Plastic and Chemicals
- Solvay
- Sabic
- Arvand Petrochem
- Formosa Plastics
- Ningxia Yinglite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EPVC Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EPVC Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EPVC Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EPVC Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EPVC Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EPVC Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EPVC Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EPVC Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EPVC Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EPVC Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EPVC Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPVC Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EPVC Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPVC Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPVC Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPVC Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EPVC Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Homopolymeric EPVC
4.1.3 Co-polymeric EPVC
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/