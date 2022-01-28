Ink Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ink additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities in printing ink formulations. They are commonly water-based or solvent-based, depending on the technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ink Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Ink Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ink Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ink Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ink Additives market was valued at 740.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 862.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ink Additives include Altana, BASF, Dow, Elementis, Evonik, Huntsman, Lawter, Shamrock and Munzing Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ink Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ink Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Type

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersants

Foam Control Products

Slip and Rub Materials

Wetting Agents

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ink Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others

Global Ink Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ink Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ink Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ink Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ink Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ink Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Altana

BASF

Dow

Elementis

Evonik

Huntsman

Lawter

Shamrock

Munzing Chemie

Solvay

Keim Additec Surface

Allnex

Croda

Honeywell

Dorf Ketal

Polyone

Lubrizol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ink Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ink Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ink Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ink Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ink Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ink Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ink Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ink Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ink Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ink Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ink Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ink Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ink Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ink Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ink Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ink Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ink Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rheology Modifiers

4.1.3 Dispersants

