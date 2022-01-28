Flame Retardant Textile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame Retardant Textile is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)

Global top five Flame Retardant Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Textile market was valued at 3986.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4828.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Essential Flame Retardant Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Textile include Milliken, Dupont, Tencate, Mount Vernon, Carrington, Westex, Shumer Textil GmbH, Trevira and SSM Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Essential Flame Retardant Fiber

Modified Flame Retardant Fiber

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Emergency Response (fire/police/rescue)

Thermal Industrial

Others

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Key companies Flame Retardant Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Milliken

Dupont

Tencate

Mount Vernon

Carrington

Westex

Shumer Textil GmbH

Trevira

SSM Industries

ITI

IBENA

TOYOBO

Klopman

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

Solvay

Marina

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Shanghai SRO Protective

Taiwan KK Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Textile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Textile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Textile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Textile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Textile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Textile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Textile Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Textile Companies

4 Sights by Product

