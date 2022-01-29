Steel Hollow Section Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel hollow sections also known as structural steel tube and hollow structural sections (HSS) is a type of steel that is formed into a hollow tubular section.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Hollow Section in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Hollow Section Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Hollow Section Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Steel Hollow Section companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Hollow Section market was valued at 29570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rectangular Hollow Section Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Hollow Section include Yuantai Derun group, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Zhengda Steel Pipe, Zekelman Industries, Nippon Steel, APL Apollo, Nucor Corporation, Arcelormittal and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Hollow Section manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Hollow Section Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Hollow Section Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rectangular Hollow Section

Square Hollow Section

Circular Hollow Section

Other

Global Steel Hollow Section Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Hollow Section Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Machinery

Automotive

Furniture

Other

Global Steel Hollow Section Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Hollow Section Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Hollow Section revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Hollow Section revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Hollow Section sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Hollow Section sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yuantai Derun group

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Zhengda Steel Pipe

Zekelman Industries

Nippon Steel

APL Apollo

Nucor Corporation

Arcelormittal

JFE Steel Corporation

Vallourec

Severstal

SSAB

Tata Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Hollow Section Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Hollow Section Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Hollow Section Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Hollow Section Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Hollow Section Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Hollow Section Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Hollow Section Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Hollow Section Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Hollow Section Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Hollow Section Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Hollow Section Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Hollow Section Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Hollow Section Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Hollow Section Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Hollow Section Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Hollow Section Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

