Fully Threaded Rod Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Threaded Rod, also known as All Thread, ATR, Redi-Rod, Threaded Bar, and Stud, is essentially a long bolt without a head. It is also used for fastening anything from an anchor bolt, to suspending electrical or plumbing equipment from a ceiling and often used in drop ceiling application. Fully Threaded Rods are often used with coupling nuts in tension assemblies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fully Threaded Rod in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Fully Threaded Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fully Threaded Rod market was valued at 1213.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1619.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Steel Threaded Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fully Threaded Rod include Jiaxing Brother Standard, Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group, MEIJIANLI, Zhejiang junyue standard part, Vulcan Steel Products, Bossard Group, WÜRTH, All America Threaded Products and Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fully Threaded Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Steel Threaded Rod
- Stainless Steel Threaded Rod
- Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod
- Others
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Others
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fully Threaded Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fully Threaded Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fully Threaded Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fully Threaded Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jiaxing Brother Standard
- Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group
- MEIJIANLI
- Zhejiang junyue standard part
- Vulcan Steel Products
- Bossard Group
- WÜRTH
- All America Threaded Products
- Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET)
- J Penen & Co
- Haiyan Wanrui Standard Part
- Sachiya Steel International
- Scope Metals
- Kapson India
- Sanwa Iron
- Canco Fastener
- Precision Brand Products
- Inka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fully Threaded Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fully Threaded Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fully Threaded Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fully Threaded Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fully Threaded Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fully Threaded Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Threaded Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fully Threaded Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Threaded Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
