Fully Threaded Rod Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Threaded Rod, also known as All Thread, ATR, Redi-Rod, Threaded Bar, and Stud, is essentially a long bolt without a head. It is also used for fastening anything from an anchor bolt, to suspending electrical or plumbing equipment from a ceiling and often used in drop ceiling application. Fully Threaded Rods are often used with coupling nuts in tension assemblies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fully Threaded Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fully Threaded Rod companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121780/global-fully-threaded-rod-market-2022-2028-555

The global Fully Threaded Rod market was valued at 1213.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1619.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Threaded Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fully Threaded Rod include Jiaxing Brother Standard, Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group, MEIJIANLI, Zhejiang junyue standard part, Vulcan Steel Products, Bossard Group, WÜRTH, All America Threaded Products and Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fully Threaded Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Threaded Rod

Stainless Steel Threaded Rod

Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod

Others

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fully Threaded Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fully Threaded Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fully Threaded Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fully Threaded Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiaxing Brother Standard

Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group

MEIJIANLI

Zhejiang junyue standard part

Vulcan Steel Products

Bossard Group

WÜRTH

All America Threaded Products

Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET)

J Penen & Co

Haiyan Wanrui Standard Part

Sachiya Steel International

Scope Metals

Kapson India

Sanwa Iron

Canco Fastener

Precision Brand Products

Inka

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121780/global-fully-threaded-rod-market-2022-2028-555

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fully Threaded Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fully Threaded Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fully Threaded Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fully Threaded Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fully Threaded Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fully Threaded Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Threaded Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fully Threaded Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fully Threaded Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/