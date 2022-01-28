Underlayment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Underlayment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Underlayment is the layer of material directly beneath your floor covering. If you were to tear up the flooring in your home, you would likely find many layers. When you removed the floor covering, also called the finish floor, you’d expose the underlay. Remove that, and you would find a subfloor such as OSB (oriented strand board), plywood or concrete. A moisture and/or vapor barrier might be found among the layers too, especially in basement flooring, or the underlay might include a barrier in its construction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Underlayment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Underlayment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Underlayment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
- Global top five Underlayment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Underlayment market was valued at 1061.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1454.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CBU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Underlayment include USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum, Custom Building, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono and AcoustiCORK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Underlayment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Underlayment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Underlayment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CBU
- Polyethylene
- Rubber
- Cork
- Plywood
- Others
Global Underlayment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Underlayment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Tile Flooring
- Laminate Flooring
- Vinyl Flooring
- Carpet Flooring
- Hardwood Flooring
- Others
Global Underlayment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Underlayment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Underlayment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Underlayment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Underlayment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
- Key companies Underlayment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- USG
- James Hardie
- Leggett & Platt
- National Gypsum
- Custom Building
- QEP
- MP Global
- Swiss Krono
- AcoustiCORK
- Manton
- Pak-Lite
- Sealed-Air
- Foam Products
- Ultimate Rb
- Patriot Timber
- Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material
- Schluter Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Underlayment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Underlayment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Underlayment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Underlayment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Underlayment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Underlayment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Underlayment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Underlayment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Underlayment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Underlayment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Underlayment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underlayment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Underlayment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underlayment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underlayment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underlayment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Underlayment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 CBU
4.1.3 Polyethylene
4.1.4 Rubber
