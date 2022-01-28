Cobalt Acetate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobalt (II) acetate is the cobalt salt of acetic acid. It is commonly found as the Cobalt Acetate Crystal Co (CH3CO2)2·4 H2O, abbreviated Co (OAc) 2·4 H2O. It is a very import oxidation catalyst for PTA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Acetate in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cobalt Acetate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt Acetate market was valued at 141 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 236.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Acetate Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Acetate include Coremax Corporation, Mechema Chemicals International, Umicore, Freeport Cobalt, Full Yield Industry, Kansai Catalyst, ICoNiChem, Nanjing Chemical Reagent and Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cobalt Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Acetate Solution

Cobalt Acetate Crystal

Global Cobalt Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint Driers

Catalysts

Pigment & Textile Dying

Others

Global Cobalt Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cobalt Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coremax Corporation

Mechema Chemicals International

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Full Yield Industry

Kansai Catalyst

ICoNiChem

Nanjing Chemical Reagent

Liaoyang Synthetic Catalyst

XiaXian Yunli Chemical

Jiangxi Nuclear Industry

Jinhaiwan Chemical

TIANFU CHEMICAL

Dalian Well

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Acetate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt Acetate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Acetate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt Acetate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

