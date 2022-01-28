Rutile TiO2 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Titanium dioxide, which chemical formula is TiO2, is a white inorganic pigment. It is amphoteric oxide with white solid or powder and has the advantages of non-toxic, best opacity, best whiteness and brightness. Titanium dioxide can be widely used in paint, plastics, paper, etc. Rutile is a mineral composed primarily of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Rutile is the most common natural form of TiO2. Other rarer polymorphs of TiO2 are known including anatase, akaogiite, and brookite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rutile TiO2 in global, including the following market information:

Global Rutile TiO2 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rutile TiO2 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rutile TiO2 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rutile TiO2 market was valued at 18770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sulfate Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rutile TiO2 include Chemours, Venator, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, Lomon Billions Group, ISK, CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide and Shandong Doguide Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rutile TiO2 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rutile TiO2 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rutile TiO2 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sulfate Process

Chloride Process

Global Rutile TiO2 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rutile TiO2 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint

Plastics

Paper

Others

Global Rutile TiO2 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rutile TiO2 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rutile TiO2 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rutile TiO2 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rutile TiO2 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rutile TiO2 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Venator

Cristal

Kronos

Tronox

Lomon Billions Group

ISK

CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide

Shandong Doguide Group

Group DF

Tayca

Grupa Azoty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rutile TiO2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rutile TiO2 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rutile TiO2 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rutile TiO2 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rutile TiO2 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rutile TiO2 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rutile TiO2 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rutile TiO2 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rutile TiO2 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rutile TiO2 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rutile TiO2 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rutile TiO2 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rutile TiO2 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rutile TiO2 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rutile TiO2 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rutile TiO2 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rutile TiO2 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sulfate Process

4.1.3 Chloride Process

