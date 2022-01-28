Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters, normally called as Tween and Polysorbate, are series of nonionic, solubilizer, emulsifier, antistat and fiber lubricant used in textile industry; wetting agents, viscosity modifier, suspending agents used in food, cosmetics, drugs, textile, metal working industries, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters market was valued at 186 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 276.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polysorbate 20 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters include Kao Group, NOF, Croda International, Evonik Industries, Mohini Organics, Oleon NV, ILSHINWELLS, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Others

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foods

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kao Group

NOF

Croda International

Evonik Industries

Mohini Organics

Oleon NV

ILSHINWELLS

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Guangdong Runhua Chemistry

Jiangyin Huayuan Chemical

Dalian Guanghui Technologies

Wenzhou Qingming Chemical

Panyu United Baoying Chemical

Zibo Haijie Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Product Type

