Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ITDA is a high-quality intermediate for the versatile and safe usage in the manufacturing of surfactants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) market was valued at 129.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) include ExxonMobil, BASF, Evonik, Sasol and KH Neochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 99%
- Above 99%
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detergent and Cleaner
- Lubricant
- Paint and Resin
- Others
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- BASF
- Evonik
- Sasol
- KH Neochem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Companies
