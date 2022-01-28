Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ITDA is a high-quality intermediate for the versatile and safe usage in the manufacturing of surfactants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) market was valued at 129.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 174 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) include ExxonMobil, BASF, Evonik, Sasol and KH Neochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 99%

Above 99%

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent and Cleaner

Lubricant

Paint and Resin

Others

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isotridecyl Alcohol (ITDA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

BASF

Evonik

Sasol

KH Neochem

