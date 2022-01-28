Cardboard Edge Protectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardboard Edge Protector is made of paper or cardboard materials, which is designed to protect, stabilise and reinforce palletised loads during transit and storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardboard Edge Protectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cardboard Edge Protectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardboard Edge Protectors market was valued at 2516.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3359.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

L Type Edge Protectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardboard Edge Protectors include Sonoco Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings), VPK Packaging Group, Kunert Gruppe (Paul & Co GmbH & Co KG), Cascades Inc, Primapack SAE, Konfida and Romiley Board Mill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cardboard Edge Protectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

L Type Edge Protectors

U Type Edge Protectors

Others

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals

Others

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardboard Edge Protectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardboard Edge Protectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cardboard Edge Protectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cardboard Edge Protectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sonoco Products

Packaging Corporation of America

Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)

VPK Packaging Group

Kunert Gruppe (Paul & Co GmbH & Co KG)

Cascades Inc

Primapack SAE

Konfida

Romiley Board Mill

Tubembal

Litco International

Smurfit Kappa

Cordstrap B.V

OEMSERV

Eltete Oy

Napco National

Pacfort Packaging Industries

N.A.L. Company

Spiralpack

Nanjing Hengfeng packaging Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cardboard Edge Protectors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cardboard Edge Protectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardboard Edge Protectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardboard Edge Protectors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardboard Edge Protectors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardboard Edge Protectors Companies

