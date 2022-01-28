Metallized Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallized Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Metallized films are used both in packaging and industrial applications. Process of vacuum metallizing provides either decorative or barrier properties to plastic films. Metallized films are generally laminated to other films or paper.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallized Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metallized Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metallized Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Metallized Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallized Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallized PET Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallized Film include Toray Plastics, Dunmore (Steel Partners), Polyplex Corporation, Flex Films, Impak Films and Celplast Metallized Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallized Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallized Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallized Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metallized PET Film
- Metallized OPP Film
Global Metallized Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallized Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging Industry
- Construction Industry
- Electrics Industry
- Others
Global Metallized Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallized Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metallized Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metallized Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metallized Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Metallized Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray Plastics
- Dunmore (Steel Partners)
- Polyplex Corporation
- Flex Films
- Impak Films
- Celplast Metallized Products
