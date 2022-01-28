Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Paraffin Wax is a white or colorless soft solid derivable from petroleum, coal or oil shale that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Paraffin Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Paraffin Wax companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Paraffin Wax market was valued at 6433 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8476.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Refined Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Paraffin Wax include CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras and ENI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Paraffin Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Refined Wax

Semi Refined Wax

Others

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Candles

Food

Pyrotechnics

Fiberboard

Other Industries (rubber, hammock cloth etc.)

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Paraffin Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Paraffin Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Paraffin Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Paraffin Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Paraffin Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CNPC

Exxon Mobile

Sinopec

Shell

Sasol

LUKOIL

PDVSA

Petrobras

ENI

Cepsa

MOL

Nippon Seiro

IGI

Calumet

Samir

HollyFrontier

Hansen & Rosenthal

