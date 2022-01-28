Soft Touch Laminating Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soft-touch coating creates a velvety texture, almost like suede. This stylish finish allows a printed piece to stand out from others by creating a subtly plush texture that encourages touch and engagement. The best part is that this unique texture does not diminish color or quality.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Touch Laminating Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Soft Touch Laminating Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soft Touch Laminating Films market was valued at 420.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 709 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BOPP Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soft Touch Laminating Films include Dunmore, Cosmo Films, Spiral Binding, Jet Technologies, D&K, FlexFilm, Derprosa, Drytac and Kangde Xin Composite Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soft Touch Laminating Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BOPP Film

PET Film

Others

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Luxury Packaging

Label

Graphic Advertising Banners

High End Stationery Products

Others

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soft Touch Laminating Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soft Touch Laminating Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soft Touch Laminating Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Soft Touch Laminating Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dunmore

Cosmo Films

Spiral Binding

Jet Technologies

D&K

FlexFilm

Derprosa

Drytac

Kangde Xin Composite Material

New Era

Hongqing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soft Touch Laminating Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soft Touch Laminating Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Touch Laminating Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soft Touch Laminating Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Touch Laminating Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soft Touch Laminating Films Companies

