Copper Foil for PCB Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Copper Foil for PCB Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally and a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Foil for PCB in global, including the following market information:
- Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KMT)
- Global top five Copper Foil for PCB companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Foil for PCB market was valued at 4067.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5189.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Foil for PCB include Kingboard Holdings Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Chang Chun Group, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group, Furukawa Electric, Co-Tech, JX Nippon Mining & Metal and Jinbao Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Foil for PCB manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Type
- Electrolytic Copper Foil
- Rolled Copper Foil
By Copper Thickness
- Less than 10 um
- 11-30um
- 31-50um
- More than 51um
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Single-sided Board
- Double-sided & Multi-layer Board
- Others
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)
Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Copper Foil for PCB revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Copper Foil for PCB revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Copper Foil for PCB sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KMT)
- Key companies Copper Foil for PCB sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kingboard Holdings Limited
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Chang Chun Group
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
- Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group
- Furukawa Electric
- Co-Tech
- JX Nippon Mining & Metal
- Jinbao Electronics
- LYCT
- Fukuda
- Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Hitachi Cable
- Olin Brass
- NUODE
- Iljin Materials
- Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Foil for PCB Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Foil for PCB Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Foil for PCB Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Foil for PCB Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Foil for PCB Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Foil for PCB Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Foil for PCB Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Foil for PCB Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Foil for PCB Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Foil for PCB Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Foil for PCB Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Foil for PCB Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Foil for PCB Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Foil for PCB Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
