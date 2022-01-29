Iron and Steel Slag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Iron and steel slag is a by-product of the steelmaking process. It consists of various oxides formed by oxidation of impurities such as silicon, manganese, phosphorus and sulfur in pig iron during the smelting process and salts formed by the reaction of these oxides with a solvent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron and Steel Slag in global, including the following market information:

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Iron and Steel Slag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Iron and Steel Slag market was valued at 1046.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1243.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iron and Steel Slag include ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, HBIS Tangsteel, CRH, JFE Steel, Tata Steel and Levy. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iron and Steel Slag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Method

Hot Boring Method

Roller Method

Others

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building/Construction

Railways

Fertilizers

Metallurgical

Others

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Iron and Steel Slag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

HBIS Tangsteel

CRH

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Levy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Iron and Steel Slag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Iron and Steel Slag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Iron and Steel Slag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Slag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Iron and Steel Slag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Iron and Steel Slag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iron and Steel Slag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Iron and Steel Slag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iron and Steel Slag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iron and Steel Slag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iron and Steel Slag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

