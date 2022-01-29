Fireproofing Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fireproofing Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fireproofing Sealants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Fireproofing Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fireproofing Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastometric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fireproofing Sealants include Hilti, 3M Company, Rockwool, Everbuild (Sika AG), Bostik (Arkema), Promat, H. B. Fuller, Tremco and Fosroc (JMH Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fireproofing Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Elastometric Type
- Intumescent Type
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Industrial Building
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fireproofing Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fireproofing Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fireproofing Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fireproofing Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hilti
- 3M Company
- Rockwool
- Everbuild (Sika AG)
- Bostik (Arkema)
- Promat
- H. B. Fuller
- Tremco
- Fosroc (JMH Group)
- Specified Technologies
- Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
- Polyseam Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fireproofing Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fireproofing Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fireproofing Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fireproofing Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fireproofing Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireproofing Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireproofing Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproofing Sealants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fireproofing Sealants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproofing Sealants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
