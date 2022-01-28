Copolyesters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Copolyester forms when modifications are made to polyesters, which are combinations of diacids and diols in the polymerization process. For example, by introducing other diacids, such as isophthalic acid (IPA), or other diols, such as cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) to the polyester polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the material becomes a copolyester due to its comonomer content.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copolyesters in global, including the following market information:

Global Copolyesters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copolyesters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copolyesters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copolyesters market was valued at 2177.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3039.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET and PETG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copolyesters include Eastman, Royal DSM, Toyobo, Evonik, SK Chemicals, BASF, DuPont, Celanese and Bostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copolyesters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copolyesters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyesters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET and PETG

PCTG, PCTA, PCT

Others

Global Copolyesters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyesters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Package Materials

Electronics & Appliances

Medical Devices

Automotive

Others

Global Copolyesters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copolyesters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copolyesters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copolyesters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copolyesters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copolyesters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Royal DSM

Toyobo

Evonik

SK Chemicals

BASF

DuPont

Celanese

Bostik

Covestro

Macroocean

