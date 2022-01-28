Piperazine (PIP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Piperazine (PIP; CAS 110-85-0) is a cyclic ethylene amine with two secondary amine groups. In its pure form, PIP has a freezing point of 106°C and a boiling point of 147°C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piperazine (PIP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Piperazine (PIP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piperazine (PIP) market was valued at 86 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 96 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Piperazine Anhydrous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piperazine (PIP) include Akzo Nobel, Dow Chemicals, BASF, Tosoh, Delamine, Nippon Nyukazai, Diamines And Chemicals Limited (DACL), Hebei Hejia Pharmaceutical Group and Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co.,Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Piperazine (PIP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Piperazine Anhydrous

68 Piperazine

Others

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piperazine (PIP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piperazine (PIP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piperazine (PIP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Piperazine (PIP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel

Dow Chemicals

BASF

Tosoh

Delamine

Nippon Nyukazai

Diamines And Chemicals Limited (DACL)

Hebei Hejia Pharmaceutical Group

Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Piperazine (PIP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Piperazine (PIP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Piperazine (PIP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Piperazine (PIP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Piperazine (PIP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Piperazine (PIP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Piperazine (PIP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Piperazine (PIP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Piperazine (PIP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piperazine (PIP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Piperazine (PIP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperazine (PIP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piperazine (PIP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piperazine (PIP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Piperazine (PIP) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

