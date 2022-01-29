Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Green petroleum coke is a carbonaceous solid residue produced by the thermal decomposition of petroleum fractions. It has low metal content and is calcined in rotary kilns to form calcined petroleum coke. During the calcination process, green petroleum coke is heated to increase its electrical conductivity and remove volatile matter, moisture, and other impurities. The calcined petroleum coke is further processed to produce carbon anodes in the required shape and physical characteristics by using anode baking ovens. The quality of the calcined petroleum coke plays a key role in the performance and quality of the anodes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)

Global top five Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market was valued at 31430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fuel Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke include Sinopec, Valero, Reliance, Shell, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Chevron, Saudi Aramco and Marathon Petroleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cement

Power

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec

Valero

Reliance

Shell

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Chevron

Saudi Aramco

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Oxbow

RAIN CARBON

PBF Energy

ConocoPhillips

LyondellBasell

BP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

