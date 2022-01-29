Non-Ferrous Scrap Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Ferrous Scrap Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Ferrous Scrap in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market was valued at 100970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 120710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Ferrous Scrap include Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Stena Metal International, Yechiu Group and Chiho Environmental Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-Ferrous Scrap companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Lead and Zinc
- Nickel
- Others
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Battery
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Shipbuilding
- Consumer Appliances
- Building & Construction
- Equipment Manufacturing
- Others
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-Ferrous Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-Ferrous Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sims Metal Management
- OmniSource
- European Metal Recycling
- Schnitzer Steel Industries
- Hanwa
- Commercial Metals
- Stena Metal International
- Yechiu Group
- Chiho Environmental Group
- Nucor
- Cohen
- DOWA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Ferrous Scrap Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
