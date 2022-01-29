Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vinyl Acetate is a clear, colorless liquid with a faint ether-like odor. It is only sparingly soluble in water but readily soluble in many organic solvents such as ethyl acetate and ethanol. It is a highly flammable liquid. In the presence of water, it forms an azeotrope, which boils at 66 °C under atmospheric pressure, that contains 92.7 % Vinyl Acetate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) include Celanese, Dow Chemical, Kuraray and LyondellBasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Process

Acetylene Process

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Food

Plastics

Textiles

Other

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celanese

Dow Chemical

Kuraray

LyondellBasell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Companies

