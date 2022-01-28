Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cyclohexyl methacrylate is a chemical used for reactive coatings, adhesives, resins, and sealants.Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) is a monofunctional monomer with a characteristic high reactivity of methacrylates and a cyclic hydrophobic moiety.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) market was valued at 171.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 196.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98%-99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) include Evonik, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, BASF and Fushun Anxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

98%-99.5%

Greater Than or Equal 99.5?

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Textile and Leather

Other

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) Players in Global Market

