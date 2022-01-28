Decorative Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Decorative Film refers to the architectural window film. Decorative window films are installed on the inside surfaces of glass and resist scratches. They allow glass to serve as a barrier that maintains an open feeling without sacrificing confidentiality, privacy or visual separation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Decorative Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decorative Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Decorative Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decorative Film market was valued at 723.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 794 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solar Control Window Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decorative Film include Eastman, 3M, Solar Gard-Saint Gobain, Madico, Johnson, Hanita Coating, Haverkamp, Garware SunControl and Wintech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Decorative Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decorative Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solar Control Window Film

Safety / Security Window Film

General Glass Film

Spectrally Selective Window Film

Global Decorative Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Other

Global Decorative Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Decorative Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decorative Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decorative Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decorative Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Decorative Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson

KDX Optical Material

