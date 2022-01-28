FRABS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FRABS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Flame Retardant ABS owns good properties of flame retardant. It is a specially formulated plastic that when removed from a flame source, the component extinguishes itself.
This report contains market size and forecasts of FRABS in global, including the following market information:
- Global FRABS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global FRABS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five FRABS companies in 2021 (%)
The global FRABS market was valued at 7009.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8942.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-halogen Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of FRABS include Chi Mei, LG Chem, SABIC, Lotte Advanced Materials, KKPC, Formosa Plastics, Grand Pacific Chemical, Techno-UMG and Toray and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the FRABS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FRABS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FRABS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-halogen Type
- Halogen Type
Global FRABS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FRABS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Appliance
- OA Machine
- Automotive
- Industrial
Global FRABS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global FRABS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies FRABS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies FRABS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies FRABS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies FRABS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chi Mei
- LG Chem
- SABIC
- Lotte Advanced Materials
- KKPC
- Formosa Plastics
- Grand Pacific Chemical
- Techno-UMG
- Toray
- CNPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FRABS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FRABS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FRABS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FRABS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global FRABS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global FRABS Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FRABS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FRABS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FRABS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global FRABS Sales by Companies
3.5 Global FRABS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FRABS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers FRABS Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FRABS Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FRABS Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FRABS Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global FRABS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-halogen Type
4.1.3 Halogen Type
4.2 By Type – Global FRABS Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global FRABS Revenue, 2017-2022
