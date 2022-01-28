Flotation Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flotation Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Flotation reagents may be roughly classified, according to their function, into the following groups: Frothers, Promoters, Depressants, Activators, Sulphidizers, Regulators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flotation Agents in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flotation Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flotation Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Flotation Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flotation Agents market was valued at 2003.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2523 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Collector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flotation Agents include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, BASF, Kao Chemicals and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flotation Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flotation Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Collector
- Foaming Agent
- Regulator
Global Flotation Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Non-Ferrous Metal
- Fossil Fuel
- Non-Metal
- Precious Metal
- Other
Global Flotation Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flotation Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flotation Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flotation Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Flotation Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Clariant
- Cytec Solvay Group
- FMC Corporation (Cheminova)
- Orica
- BASF
- Kao Chemicals
- Evonik
- Huntsman
- DuPont
- Kemira
- Arkema
- Tieling Flotation Reagent
- Air Products
- Sellwell Group
- QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent
- FloMin
- Nalco Water (Ecolab)
- Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent
- Arrmaz Mining Chemicals
- Ekofole Reagents
- BGRIMM
- Forbon Technology
- Jihua Northern Jukun Industry & Trade Co., Ltd
- Henan Xiawei Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Humon
- Qingquan Ecological Technology
- Shandong Yitai
- Shanghai Baijn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flotation Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flotation Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flotation Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flotation Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flotation Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flotation Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flotation Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flotation Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flotation Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flotation Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flotation Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flotation Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flotation Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flotation Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
