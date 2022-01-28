Flotation Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flotation reagents may be roughly classified, according to their function, into the following groups: Frothers, Promoters, Depressants, Activators, Sulphidizers, Regulators.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flotation Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Flotation Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flotation Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flotation Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flotation Agents market was valued at 2003.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2523 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flotation Agents include AkzoNobel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Clariant, Cytec Solvay Group, FMC Corporation (Cheminova), Orica, BASF, Kao Chemicals and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flotation Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flotation Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collector

Foaming Agent

Regulator

Global Flotation Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Ferrous Metal

Fossil Fuel

Non-Metal

Precious Metal

Other

Global Flotation Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flotation Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flotation Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flotation Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flotation Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flotation Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Clariant

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation (Cheminova)

Orica

BASF

Kao Chemicals

Evonik

Huntsman

DuPont

Kemira

Arkema

Tieling Flotation Reagent

Air Products

Sellwell Group

QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent

FloMin

Nalco Water (Ecolab)

Hunan Mingzhu Flotation Reagent

Arrmaz Mining Chemicals

Ekofole Reagents

BGRIMM

Forbon Technology

Jihua Northern Jukun Industry & Trade Co., Ltd

Henan Xiawei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Humon

Qingquan Ecological Technology

Shandong Yitai

Shanghai Baijn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flotation Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flotation Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flotation Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flotation Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flotation Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flotation Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flotation Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flotation Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flotation Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flotation Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flotation Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flotation Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flotation Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flotation Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flotation Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flotation Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

