UV Offset Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
UV offset Inks are inks specifically for the UV-offset printing process, it applies the advantages of both.
UV inks used in offset printing, speed up the printing process by reducing the drying time while facilitating superior bonding. UV inks do not employ the use of environmentally harmful solvents, additionally. This causes a reduction in waste, pollutant emissions and energy use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Offset Inks in global, including the following market information:
- Global UV Offset Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global UV Offset Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five UV Offset Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Offset Inks market was valued at 1652.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2769.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sheet-Fed Offset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV Offset Inks include DIC, Flint Group, Huber Group, Toyo Ink Group, T&K TOKA, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Tokyo Printing Ink, Megami Ink Mfg and SAKATA INX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the UV Offset Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Offset Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sheet-Fed Offset
- Web-Fed Offset
Global UV Offset Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Labels
- Commercial
- Other
Global UV Offset Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global UV Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies UV Offset Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies UV Offset Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies UV Offset Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies UV Offset Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DIC
- Flint Group
- Huber Group
- Toyo Ink Group
- T&K TOKA
- Siegwerk Druckfarben
- Tokyo Printing Ink
- Megami Ink Mfg
- SAKATA INX
- Zeller & Gmelin
- AtéCé Graphic Products
- Sam-A C&I
- Gans Ink & Supply
- Monarch Color
- Yip’s Ink
- Kingswood Inks
- King Ink
- Tianjin Angel Chemicals Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Offset Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Offset Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Offset Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Offset Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Offset Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Offset Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Offset Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Offset Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Offset Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Offset Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Offset Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Offset Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Offset Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Offset Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Offset Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Offset Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sheet-Fed Offset
