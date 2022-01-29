Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The TFL is a melamine-saturated décor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels in global, including the following market information:
- Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M sqm)
- Global top five Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels market was valued at 12850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Woodgrain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels include Kronospan M&P Kaindl, TEEHOME, Swiss Krono Group, Roseburg, Arauco, Sonae Industria, DareGlobal Wood, Egger and Panel Processing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Woodgrain
- Marble
- Solid Color
- Other
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Furniture
- Interior Decoration
- Store Fixtures
- Others
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)
Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M sqm)
- Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kronospan M&P Kaindl
- TEEHOME
- Swiss Krono Group
- Roseburg
- Arauco
- Sonae Industria
- DareGlobal Wood
- Egger
- Panel Processing
- Fuxiang
- Shengguo Tree
- MJB Wood Group
- AICA Kogyo
- Panolam Industries International
- Uniboard
- Wilsonart
- Dongwha Malaysia
- Funder America
- Specialty Laminates
- Purbanchal Laminates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Product Type
