Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The TFL is a melamine-saturated décor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M sqm)

Global top five Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels market was valued at 12850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Woodgrain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels include Kronospan M&P Kaindl, TEEHOME, Swiss Krono Group, Roseburg, Arauco, Sonae Industria, DareGlobal Wood, Egger and Panel Processing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Woodgrain

Marble

Solid Color

Other

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Interior Decoration

Store Fixtures

Others

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M sqm)

Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M sqm)

Key companies Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

TEEHOME

Swiss Krono Group

Roseburg

Arauco

Sonae Industria

DareGlobal Wood

Egger

Panel Processing

Fuxiang

Shengguo Tree

MJB Wood Group

AICA Kogyo

Panolam Industries International

Uniboard

Wilsonart

Dongwha Malaysia

Funder America

Specialty Laminates

Purbanchal Laminates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) Panels Product Type

