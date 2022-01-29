Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcium carbonate is composed of three elements which are of particular importance for all organic and inorganic material on our planet: carbon, oxygen and calcium. Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is a white solid, is non-toxic and odorless. Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) is an inorganic mineral that finds extensive use as functional filler in the production of plastics, paper, and rubber. Along with talc and kaolin, the mineral is extensively used in metalloid mineral applications.

By product, the calcium carbonate market is divided into precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and ground calcium carbonate (GCC).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Calcium Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Calcium Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate market was valued at 14990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GCC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Calcium Carbonate include Minerals Technologies, Omya, Imerys, Huber Engineered Materials, Calcium Products, APP, Fimatec, Bihoku Funka Kogyo and Shiraishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Calcium Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GCC

PCC

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Industrial

Plastic Industrial

Paints and Coatings Industrial

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Calcium Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Calcium Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Calcium Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Calcium Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include

Minerals Technologies

Omya

Imerys

Huber Engineered Materials

Calcium Products

APP

Fimatec

Bihoku Funka Kogyo

Shiraishi

Maruo Calcium

Mississippi Lime

OKUTAMA KOGYO

Schaefer Kalk

Cales de Llierca

Calchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Calcium Carbonate Companies

