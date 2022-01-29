Exterior Industrial Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial doors are commonly used facilities for enterprises, suitable for large warehouses, logistics industry, medicine, food, factories and mining enterprises for opening speed, heat preservation, sound insulation, sealing, wind resistance and other high requirements of the industry.In particular, the door hole is large and inconvenient to install the ground door body to play a convenient and quick opening role.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Industrial Doors in global, including the following market information:

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sets)

Global top five Exterior Industrial Doors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Exterior Industrial Doors market was valued at 1796.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2540.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roll Up Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Exterior Industrial Doors include Hormann Group, TNR Industrial Doors, Janus International Group, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, A-N-C Cold Storage Construction, Chase Doors, SEUSTER, Champion Door and ITW Industrietore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Exterior Industrial Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roll Up Doors

Speed Doors

Sectional Doors

Sliding Folding Doors

Others

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Warehouses

Processing Plants

Food Distribution Facilities

Logistics

Mining

Others

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sets)

Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Exterior Industrial Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Exterior Industrial Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Exterior Industrial Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sets)

Key companies Exterior Industrial Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hormann Group

TNR Industrial Doors

Janus International Group

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

A-N-C Cold Storage Construction

Chase Doors

SEUSTER

Champion Door

ITW Industrietore

SACIL HLB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Exterior Industrial Doors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Exterior Industrial Doors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Exterior Industrial Doors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Exterior Industrial Doors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Industrial Doors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Industrial Doors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Industrial Doors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Industrial Doors Companies

