Tin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tin is a malleable, ductile and highly crystalline silvery-white metal. When refined, it is a silvery-white metal known for its resistance to corrosion and its ability to coat other metals. It is most commonly used as a plating on the steel sheets used to form cans for food containers. Tin is also combined with copper to form bronze and with lead to form solder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tin in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Tin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tin market was valued at 7073 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8622.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pyrogenic Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tin include Yunnan Tin, MSC, PT Timah, Minsur, Thaisarco, Yunnan Chengfeng, Guangxi China Tin, EM Vinto and Metallo Chimique, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pyrogenic Process
- Electrolytic Process
- Others
Global Tin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solder
- Tinplate
- Chemicals
- Brass and bronze
- Float glass
- Others
Global Tin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yunnan Tin
- MSC
- PT Timah
- Minsur
- Thaisarco
- Yunnan Chengfeng
- Guangxi China Tin
- EM Vinto
- Metallo Chimique
- Gejiu ZiLi
- Jiangxi Nanshan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pyrogenic Process
4.1.3 Electrolytic Process
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Tin Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Tin Revenue, 2017-2022
