Dicyandiamide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dicyandiamide (DICY or DCD),also known as Cyanoguanidine, is a non-hazardous, non-volatile, white crystalline powder with the molecular formula of C2H4N4 and CAS number 461-58-5.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dicyandiamide in global, including the following market information:

Global Dicyandiamide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dicyandiamide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Dicyandiamide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dicyandiamide market was valued at 344.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 428.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dicyandiamide include AlzChem AG, Nippon Carbide Industries, R.Harilal & Co, Akash Purochem Private, Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals, Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical, Ningxia Xingping Fine Chemical, Ningxia Beilite Chemical and Ningxia Darong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dicyandiamide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dicyandiamide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicyandiamide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity Grade

Electronic Grade

Superfine Grade

Global Dicyandiamide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicyandiamide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Painting and Coating Industry

Others

Global Dicyandiamide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dicyandiamide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dicyandiamide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dicyandiamide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dicyandiamide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Dicyandiamide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries

R.Harilal & Co

Akash Purochem Private

Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Ningxia Xingping Fine Chemical

Ningxia Beilite Chemical

Ningxia Darong

Ningxia Pingluo Baoma Chemical

Gulang XinMiao Fine Chemical

Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals

Changhe Chemical

Ning Xia Taihong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dicyandiamide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dicyandiamide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dicyandiamide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dicyandiamide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dicyandiamide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dicyandiamide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dicyandiamide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dicyandiamide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dicyandiamide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dicyandiamide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dicyandiamide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dicyandiamide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dicyandiamide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dicyandiamide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dicyandiamide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dicyandiamide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dicyandiamide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Purity Grade

