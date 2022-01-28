Runway Lighting Market Research Report 2022

The global Runway Lighting market was valued at 26.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the ?beginning? of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement. Recessed in-pavement runway lights, also white in color, are common at most large airports to provide enhanced runway visibility. These lights are typically used in conjunction with approach light systems, which extend beyond the runway ends, providing a visual queue for the pilots to line-up the aircraft during approach. The runway lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the runway lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

By Market Verdors:

ADB SAFEGATE

Honeywell

Hella (TKH)

Eaton

OSRAM

OCEM Airfield Technology

Astronics

Youyang

Airsafe Airport Equipment

Carmanah Technologies

Vosla (NARVA)

ATG Airports

Avlite Systems (Sealite)

Transcon

By Types:

Halogen

LED

Single Lamp Controlled System

Traditional System

By Applications:

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

