UV-LED Market Research Report 2022

The global UV-LED market was valued at 17.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications.With new application area is developing in this industry, the UV-LED industry has already into flourish period, the UV-LED industry reached a production of approximately 2992.82 K units in 2011, and the production reached 16149.3 K units in 2015. The global UV-LED industry reached a revenue of approximately 32.24 M USD in 2011, and the revenue reached 135.85 M USD in 2015. At present, the production companies focus on Japan, it will reached a production volume of approximately 8828.93 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 46.23%, and the secondary production region is USA, it will reached a production volume of 4544.95 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 23.80%. The global UV-LED market will reached a revenue of approximately 150.06 M USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 292.48 M USD in 2021

By Market Verdors:

Nichia

SETi

Seoul Viosys

Crystal IS

Semileds

DOWA Electronics

Philips Lumileds

LG Innotek

NIKKISO

ConvergEver

HexaTech

Epistar

Epileds

HPL

Rayvio

Qingdao Jason

By Types:

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

By Applications:

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UV-LED Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UV-LED Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 UV-A LED

1.4.3 UV-B LED

1.4.4 UV-C LED

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UV-LED Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Curing

1.5.3 Analytic Tools

1.5.4 Sterilization and Disinfection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global UV-LED Market

1.8.1 Global UV-LED Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV-LED Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV-LED Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UV-LED Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers UV-LED Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global UV-LED Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV-LED Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America UV-LED Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America UV-LED Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

