Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market Research Report 2022

The global Wafer Shippers and Carriers market was valued at 44.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wafer Shippers and Carriers are the containers to transfer the wafers safely. The Wafer Shippers and Carriers can be opened and closed with the help of robot to support the existing automation in the wafer transport and shipping. The Wafer Shippers and Carriers has to comply with the semiconductor industry standards such as M31, E15.1, E57, E62 and others. The wafer transport box is so designed that it increases the wafer position accuracy along with its operability. The wafer transport box offers removable gasket that provides protection for external contamination. The wafer shipping boxes or wafer transport box are packaged in horizontal wafer shippers and vertical wafer shippers. The advanced wafer transport boxes offer benefits over the traditional mid-range and low range wafer carriers. Some of them includes precise wafer access, reliable equipment operation with automated handling systems and secured wafer protection against damage and contamination.

By Market Verdors:

Entegris

Miraial Co.,Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Polymer

E-SUN

3S Korea

Gudeng Precision

Chuang King Enterprise

Pozzetta

ePAK

Wollemi Technical Inc.

By Types:

In-process Containers

Shipment Containers

By Applications:

300mm Wafer

200mm Wafer

150mm and Below Wafer

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wafer Shippers and Carriers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 In-process Containers

1.4.3 Shipment Containers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 300mm Wafer

1.5.3 200mm Wafer

1.5.4 150mm and Below Wafer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market

1.8.1 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wafer Shippers and Carriers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Wafer Shippers and Carriers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

